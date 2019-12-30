4-year-old found taped and dead inside a closet

A four years old was found taped and dead inside a closet. He was kidnapped for ransom four days ago.

Umer went missing on 21 December when he was playing outside his home in Kashmir Colony, Bhara Kahu area of Islamabad.

The abduction case was registered at police station Bhara Kaho by his parents immediately after he was found missing.

Notably, the child was kidnapped for ransom by his father’s cousin.

Mukhtar Rathore’s son Umer was kidnapped by his cousin Hamza four days ago. His little body was recovered from a closet of the kidnapper’s house. He was found tapped. He was tapped from his mouth, hands, and feet. the poor soul died of pressure and suffocation.

According to Aurangzeb, the victim’s maternal grandfather, Umer never trusted strangers and when he disappeared at around 4.30pm on Saturday, no one noticed. However, when night fell, they got increasingly concerned. The entire neighbourhood started searching for the child and the local police was also involved.

Police started a combing operation in the green belts, as Bhara Kahu is a hilly area and there are several ditches close by.

However, by 8.30 Umer’s father, Mukhtar Rathore — an employee of Pakistan’s Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) — said his son had not gone missing, but had been kidnapped.

The matter was already taken up by police and a case was then registered on the complaint of Umer’s father and separate teams were constituted. They carried out a door-to-door search. Sniffer dogs were also used to trace the whereabouts of the boy but without success.

During the geo-fencing of the area, some mobile phone numbers were detected that were registered in the name of one person but showed different locations. Calls were made between these numbers at the time of boy’s disappearance.