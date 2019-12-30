“I want to squeeze out of this important information related to the search for life,” says Tetyana Milojevic, a coauthor and biophysical chemist at the University of Vienna.

The finding also has implications for the potential of extraterrestrial materials as a source of nutrients and energy for microorganisms on the early Earth billions of years ago. At that time, meteorite bombardment was a lot heavier than it is now. Could primitive microbes have used meteorites as a food source way back then? Did meteorites play a crucial role in the growth and evolution of life on Earth by providing sources of nutrients? It certainly seems plausible.

The study of lithotrophs that thrive on extraterrestrial objects could help astronomers answer key questions about how and where life emerged in our Solar System. It could also reveal whether or not these objects, and the bacteria that they deposited on Earth over time, played an important role in the evolution of life.

For some time, scientists have theorized that life (or the basic ingredients thereof) are distributed throughout the Universe by meteors, comets, and asteroids. Who knows? Perhaps life on Earth (and possibly throughout the cosmos) owes its existence to extreme bacteria that turn inorganic elements into food for organics.