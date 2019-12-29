2019 — Pakistan hockey’s Annus Horriblis

The year 2019 proved to be Pakistan hockey’s Annus Horriblis. The year will go down as one of another darkest chapter in the history of Pakistan hockey. Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the second successive Olympics marks a calamitous new low. Worryingly, there is little to suggest that 2020 will be less challenging. The agonising reality is that Pakistan hockey has acquired a ‘loser’ image in world hockey and become a synonym for defeat, mediocrity and failure. It is now the Sick Man of global hockey and it’s incorrigible and confirmed Pauper. It has reached its nadir. After their failure to make the grade in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, the hopes that Pakistan harboured for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were dashed in October 2019 when the Netherlands crushed them 6-1 in the second qualifier to confirm their berth at the Olympics 2020. Though Pakistan did show some spark in the first qualifier when they had held hosts Holland to a 4-4 draw, but the Green Shirts were no match in the second. The failure to qualify for the second Olympics in a row, perhaps, is the final nail in the coffin of Pakistan hockey.

Few international hockey teams have a history as storied as the Pakistan side. It is lamentable that a country who won Olympic gold thrice, World Cup four times (the most by any nation in the history of the sport), Asia Cup thrice, Asian Games gold record eight times, Asian Champions Trophy gold twice, FIH Champions Trophy gold thrice and remained unbeatable at regional level for many years ended the year as one of the lowest teams in the world: 17th in the world rankings. This means Pakistan cannot even directly qualify to play the final rounds of the World Cup and the Olympics. They have to play qualifying rounds to secure a place in the final rounds of these mega tournaments. Several teams which were trained and coached by Pakistan players, including China, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia, remained ahead of Pakistan in the world rankings. For anyone growing up watching hockey, few teams personified big-match temperament and swagger like Pakistan. Today, though, that swagger has faded, and the entire edifice on which Pakistan hockey rests, lies teetering on the edge.

Throughout the year it seemed as if was is not about winning anymore, it was all about losing gracefully and coming up with excuses. Whether or not they are ready to participate in the upcoming tough assignments of 2020, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has surely accumulated a nice list of excuses for face-saving, should the nation question them when they fail at the international assignments.

Pakistan suspended for not participating in Pro League: The year started with shocking news when Pakistan was suspended from the 2019 FIH Pro League. The Pakistan Hockey Federation had informed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that they won’t be able to play their scheduled first three games of the event. Pakistan had to play Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, but the PHF citied “inevitable circumstances” to the FIH for non-participation. As a result, the FIH suspended Pakistan from the event to avoid jeopardising the regularity and the smooth running of the event.

FIH imposes hefty fine on PHF: In April, the FIH imposed a hefty fine of 170,000 euros on the PHF for not honouring the Pro League commitments but the cash-strapped PHF said it was in no position to pay the penalty. The national federation requested the FIH to reduce the fine and allow it to be paid in installments. The request was accepted.

Uzbekistan hockey team in Pakistan: Also in April, Uzbekistan’s national hockey team toured Pakistan. The visitors played a series of matches against Pakistan development squad and other local teams.

Shahbaz Sr resigns, Asif Bajwa rejoins PHF: In May, former Olympian Asif Bajwa was appointed as PHF Secretary General replacing another ex-Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Senior who resigned. Shahbaz had turned in his resignation in December 2018 as well after Pakistan’s dismal show at the World Cup in India where they finished 11th. In his resignation, he had cited government’s alleged apathy towards hockey and said that there was no infrastructure for hockey in the country. He had further said that the PHF had no asset or a system in place for the generation of funds. The PHF had turned down his resignation, however. It is pertinent to mention that new Secretary General Asif also held the same position from 2008 till 2013 with Qasim Zia as the national federation’s President. Though that period (2008-13) had also failed to bring any visible improvement in Pakistan hockey which had gradually declined since Pakistan’s memorable triumph at the 1994 World Cup.

Hockey icon Brig Hamidi passes away: On July 11, one of the icons of Pakistan hockey and 1960 Olympics gold medal winning team captain Brig (r) Abdul Hamid Hamidi breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi, losing battle against lungs injury occurred due to sudden fall at home. He was 92. Hamidi was one name who played instrumental role in popularizing and strengthening the game of hockey in Pakistan. He represented Pakistan at four Olympics: –– 1948 in London, 1952 in Helsinki, 1956 in Melbourne and 1960 in Rome, winning gold and silver medals in the process. Hamidi also served as Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board besides heading the Army Sports Board. He also served as PHF Secretary General and was known as one of the pioneer game administrators.

Former Olympian Manzoor Junior becomes chief selector: In July, Manzoor Hussain Junior, 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games gold medal-winning captain and strong critic, was named chief selector by the PHF. He became head of the four-member selection committee which also included Ayaz Mahmood, Waseem Feroz and Khalid Hameed, all Olympians. The former celebrity, who led an Olympian group and accused the PHF officials for setbacks in the last four years, succeeded the former Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui-led committee whose term had expired.

Oman hockey team arrives to play four-match series: In the first week of October, a 33-member Oman hockey squad arrived in Pakistan to play a four-match series against the national development and rising squads. The visiting team were on a preparatory cum training tour of Pakistan to give final touches to their preparations for the Asia Confederation Hockey Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which was the qualifying round of the Asian Hockey Cup. The first match was played on October 1 while the next three matches took place on October 2, October 4 and October 6.

Netherlands thrash Pakistan to seal Olympic berth: In the last week of October, Netherlands handed Pakistan a 6-1 thrashing in the second-qualifier after a 4-4 draw in the first-qualifier to earn berth for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Drag-flicker Mink van der Weerden hit a brace, while Bjorn Kellerman, Terrance Pieters and Jip Janssen added to the scoreline to take the aggregate to 6-0. Rizwan Ali grabbed a consolation for the opposition in the 53rd minute as Pakistan failed to qualify for the Olympics for the second time in a row. The Dutch, who looked hurt from conceding four goals the previous day, pinned Pakistan in their defensive circle and denied the Green Shirts any sort of space.

It is also very unfortunate that the PHF, over the years, has become politicised and nepotistic, just like its cricket counterpart. In the national sphere and the sporting arena the root of our dilemma is the notorious system of patronage and imposed cronies, to the exclusion of merit and professionalism. Under the powerful patron’s benevolent gaze, the pick and choose appointees can survive scandals and failures that would crush an ordinary mortal. These are times when one fails to figure out what is keeping Pakistan hockey alive. In other countries, the people running the hockey affairs contribute by taking professional decisions and by executing them with competence rather than on the basis of personal preference and bias. But, frankly, we are not such a nation. The statements given by the top PHF officials in the national media aim at to make people believe that the national outfits are doing well, and that there is light at the end of the tunnel. The fact is that the way things are being conducted, the days ahead are anything but that.

Not much hope in 2020:

Like previous years, the PHF remained unable to give maximum international exposure and facilities to senior as well as junior players. What more disturbing is that the crippling financial state of the sport has finally struck a killer blow to the country’s national game. Such has been the state of Pakistan hockey over the past two decades that it came as no shock to all and sundry when the team failed to qualify for the successive Olympics. For the mandarins who run the hockey show, though, the priorities lay elsewhere. The harsh truth is that the national sport has been reduced to a game of musical chairs, where the officials and former Olympians of yesteryear have taken turns to deprive hockey of both prestige and funds. At the same time, the country’s obsession with cricket and the government’s indifferent attitude have not helped as the corporate sector, and well-wishers have switched their loyalties to the gentleman’s game, the highly successful Pakistan Super League being a prime example, relegating the national sport to the background. The sport, for which the country was world-renowned, is now a picture of apathy. Spectator-less stadiums, declining numbers of players and a virtual media blackout are enough proof that the nation has lost interest in the sport.

Pakistan hockey, which remained up in the clouds for more than three decades, is not the same force that it used to be. Pakistan hockey structure lacks in terms of skills and competitiveness. The very base of the game has shrunk beyond belief. Pakistan hockey’s slump is not quite as dramatic or sudden as it now seems to be. It’s been a slow and painful decline that began after 1994. Cricket, with better financial rewards and glamour, slowly replaced hockey in schools and colleges. For the last two decades, the government has done nothing seriously for promotion of the national sport of the country but wants results. What a pity. To remain consistent, Pakistan hockey needs improvement all over at every tier of the game at the domestic level to show an upward graph.

The decline of Pakistan hockey also coincides with the advent of artificial turf that gained currency in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It changed the dynamics of Asian hockey, rendering the dribble-and-dodge game of short passes that Indians and Pakistanis were so good at completely obsolete. It also cut the careers of players by half, and demanded greater physical fitness than before. The Asians have not been able to match the fitness levels of Western players. Also, the FIH has over the decades changed some basic rules of the game that the Asians had mastered in their heyday. This also has proved to be a disadvantage.

Building a strong team is not an overnight process and it takes years to put together a balanced side keeping in view the modern approach to competitive international hockey, and the exacting scientific preparations that the international teams now favour. The standard of the game is changing so rapidly that the gap between the best and the second in line has narrowed considerably. In fact, the difference between the four top teams has become so small that whenever any two of them meet it is very difficult to predict the outcome of the game. Failure to qualify for the Olympics is the most forgetful incident for Pakistan hockey. What is worse, Pakistan hockey seems to be on an irrevocable downward slide. And realistically speaking, one should not harbour any hopes of the national team doing any better or revive itself to its former glory in coming years with the cronies running the show and incapable officials handling the affairs of the national sport of the country.

On the other hand, our neighbour India in recent years has taken a giant leap in promoting its sports, injecting millions of dollars into cricket, hockey, badminton, tennis, football and kabaddi. They have started staging international leagues attracting world-class players. All this is helping India tremendously to elevate itself in the international sports arena. Unfortunately, the situation in Pakistan is exactly the opposite as the federal government lacks the required level of interest to involve the nation in sporting activities. Instead the Pakistan government is more interested in squandering billions of rupees on worthless projects.

To rise above again, Pakistan hockey requires strong financial backup, commitment and self-belief. Only hard and incessant efforts lead to success. Only then the elusive triumphs will replace the current tragedies that demean the team once basking in Olympic golds and world crowns. In the absence of these, we should not dream of reaching skies. The future of hockey in Pakistan heavily depends on paying attention to grassroots hockey. Pakistan had been a fantastic hockey nation for decades and ruled at international level by virtue of their talent and skills and now they are struggling to make their mark at the highest level of the game and they should pay attention to their grassroots level in order to broaden the base of the game. Pakistan hockey needs adequate hockey activities at early level which is only possible by evolving a system which could ensure that hockey gets due attention among the youth. It is so painful that country’s national sport, having so much pride and passion, has gone to the dogs.

The writer is Editor Sports at Daily Times and can be reached at mali319@hotmail.com