Spurs draw 2-2 at Norwich amid VAR controversy

NORWICH: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane struck a late penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at bottom side Norwich City, who were controversially denied a goal by a VAR review, in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday. Kane was brought down in the area and stepped up to secure a point in his 200th Premier League match after Serge Aurier’s own goal had given battling Norwich the lead for the second time. A first-half strike by the home side’s Mario Vrancic was cancelled out by Christian Eriksen’s free kick after the break. Norwich also had a Teemu Pukki effort harshly ruled out for a wafer-thin offside decision following a VAR review that left the home fans singing, “It’s not football anymore.” The result leaves Spurs in fifth place with 30 points from 20 games, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand against Arsenal, while Norwich stay at the foot of the table with 13, six points from the safety zone.