The Pakistan People’s Party Sunday declared the newly introduced National Accountability Bureau Amendment Ordinance, 2019, the ‘mother of all NROs’. “When Asif Ali Zardari said that NAB and economy cannot go together, the PTI had said that PPP is asking for NRO. Today, the government by introducing this NAB ordinance has in fact given NRO to its cronies,” PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said at a press conference along with Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Nazir Dhoki at PPP Media Office in Islamabad. “This is another U-turn by Imran Khan and his last U-turn is also round the corner which will be the last U-turn of his political life as well. When the need of the selected ends, then the selected are allowed to take last U-turn,” he said.

Kaira thanked Rawalpindi police for providing good security to the Liaquat Bagh public rally but demanded withdrawing of FIR registered against the PPP workers. “The government erected as much hurdles as it could and PPP had to approach high court for holding this rally. PPP has always faced and struggled against dictatorships and now the party is coming out with new zeal and fervour against this selected and puppet government,” he said. “We call this government a fascist government because it does not want us to hold political activities and contact people. No force in the world can keep PPP away from the people of Pakistan,” he resolved.

Before the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal will visit eight districts of Punjab and continue mobilising the masses against the ‘selected’ government, said Kaira. “Opposition will sit together to analyse the ordinance which Imran Khan has introduced for his cronies and then chalk out a joint strategy on the matter,” he announced.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq Sunday said the government has silently started granting NROs, making the accountability process ‘a farce’. Talking to media, he said the government’s 15-month tenure has made the accountability a joke as it has failed to set its own direction. The country has been under the shadow of an artificial mandate and price hike, he said, adding that the government has failed to run the country in absence of a genuine mandate. Haq said his party will continue to play its role as a genuine opposition party. “JI is working to protect the country and its people and has no any ‘abbu bachao’ mission,” he added. Haq said the opposition wants decision making in the parliament, not through the ordinances. “The democracy will strengthen if all institutions work within their constitutional limits,” he maintained.