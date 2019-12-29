India under Modi stands divided into secular, Hindutva ideologies: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said the Modi government‘s ideology of Hindutva has been exposed before the world as protest demonstrations are being held not only across India but also in the capitals of important countries.

Addressing a press conference here, the foreign minister said the Indian government hid its brutalities in the occupied valley of Kashmir through information blackout but it cannot conceal the public protests in its cities, which are being jointly held by Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits and other communities. “The Indians today are divided into two groups. One section is supporting secularism while the other is working for imposing the extremist Hindutva ideology,” he said, adding that even chief ministers of five Indian states have refused to impose the controversial Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Qureshi said former Indian minister Chidambaram has also termed the CAA against the constitution of India. He hoped that the Indian Supreme Court will strike it down. Some 25 persons have died while hundreds of peaceful citizens were arrested by the Indian police for opposing the CAA, he said. “The CAA has in fact exposed the real face of Modi government, damaging the country’s image internationally,” he added.

To a query about the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), the minister said the Modi government was not expecting any reaction from the Kashmiri people. “But, even those Kashmir leaders who supported India in the past are expressing concerns now over the Indian government’s actions,” he said. Qureshi apprehended that India may launch a false flag operation along the Line of Control to divert the world’s attention from its internal situation and that in the occupied valley. India, he said, has cut border fence at five different points and also installed missiles along the border. Pakistan, he said, has intimated the United Nations of its concerns mentioning threats to the peace and security of the region from India. Some seven letters have been written to the world body for the purpose, he said, adding that China has also demanded the UN military observers to brief the UN Security Council as it is the latter’s responsibility to take steps for maintaining peace and security in the region.

To another question about the response of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qureshi observed that the OIC should raise an effective voice on the situation in Kashmir as it has already expressed its concerns over human right violations in the valley. Pakistan, he said, has received a positive response that an OIC conference will be convened soon. Pakistan desires that the conference should held in Islamabad, he added.