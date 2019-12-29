No one be left shelterless in this extreme cold weather: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday directed the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to set up temporary shelters for the down and out people in this extreme cold weather, who could not be accommodated in the existing Panaghs.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that given the extremely cold weather conditions, he had asked the chief ministers of Punjab and KP to ensure that no person was left out without shelter.

“Their administrations must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagahs,” the prime minister directed.

The establishment of Panagahs was one of the foremost projects executed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government soon after it came to power after the prime minister directed to establish shelter houses in the federal capital and different cities of Punjab and KP.

The Punjab government had already established Panagahs on five locations in Lahore including Railway Station, Thokar Niaz Baig, Badami Bagh, Data Darbar and Lorry Adda with two more being in the pipeline.

The Punjab government has decided to build shelter homes in 36 districts to accommodate the needy and homeless people.

Similarly, the KP government was also providing roof and food to the homeless people in different cities, besides the federal government that had also established a couple of such facilities in the capital city.