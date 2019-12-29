Need to merge FIA and NAB: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday called for the merger of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into a single agency.

Countries usually have only one premier investigation agency at federal level USA has FBI, India has CBI we need to merge FIA and NAB but opposition n Govt must talk on how to ensure confidence of working of such agency https://t.co/oMhHpvZ3wn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 28, 2019

He also mentioned that talks between the opposition and the government should take place to ensure that such an agency be formed.