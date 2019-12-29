CNG stations in Sindh reopen for 12 hours

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh will remain open for twelve hours on Sunday.

Amid severe gas crisis in the province, the authorities have decided to reopen gas stations across Sindh for twelve hours to facilitate people.

Long queues had formed at CNG stations the night before following the news that stations have been allowed to supply gas.

However, the stations were soon ordered to close down again in the early hours of Saturday due to low gas pressure.

Gas has only been available at the stations for nine hours since December 16. People in Lahore and other parts of Punjab have also been suffering from a shortage of gas.

The SSGC says that gas supply to CNG stations was suspended to meet the shortage in the commercial sector and for household purposes.

In a video statement, the minister said the provincial government ‘is oppressing the people of Sindh by not providing a right of way’ to the federal government. He said the federal government will lay new pipelines if the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is allowed to do so by the local authorities. He also said that the provincial government has declined federal government’s offer to provide LNG under Article 158 of the constitution.

Provincial Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, however, rejected Ayub’s allegation, saying the gas pipelines mentioned by the power minister were not discussed with the Sindh government. He said the federal government’s incompetency has ruined the people’s lives. The gas crisis has made life difficult for Pakistanis who are already finding it difficult to brave cold temperatures during the winter season, he said, adding that commercial and industrial users have also been severely affected by the shortage.