Power minister blames Sindh government for gas shortage

Minister for Power Omar Ayub has alleged that the ongoing gas shortage in Sindh is due to the provincial government’s failure to provide a route for new gas pipelines in the province.

In a video statement, the minister said the provincial government ‘is oppressing the people of Sindh by not providing a right of way’ to the federal government. He said the federal government will lay new pipelines if the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is allowed to do so by the local authorities. He also said that the provincial government has declined federal government’s offer to provide LNG under Article 158 of the constitution.

Provincial Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, however, rejected Ayub’s allegation, saying the gas pipelines mentioned by the power minister were not discussed with the Sindh government. He said the federal government’s incompetency has ruined the people’s lives. The gas crisis has made life difficult for Pakistanis who are already finding it difficult to brave cold temperatures during the winter season, he said, adding that commercial and industrial users have also been severely affected by the shortage.

CNG stations in Karachi opened on Friday night for eight hours and were ordered to close down for an indefinite period on Saturday morning. Long queues were formed at CNG stations on Friday night after news spread that the stations have been allowed to supply gas. However, the stations were soon ordered to close again in early hours of Saturday due to low gas pressure. The SSGC said that the stations will be allowed to open again when the gas pressure increases. The closure of CNG stations has affected the daily commutes and lives of the people of Sindh as public transport has been patchy for days.

Meanwhile, it was decided on Saturday to restore RLNG supply to industrial sector from December 31. This decision has been taken because of resumption in gas supplies from MOL gas field as well as increased RLNG supplies. The reconnection of CNG stations will be carried out following the resumption of supplies to industrial consumers.

The curtailments were necessitated owing to record low temperatures in December arising from climate change. The supply of RLNG to domestic consumers exceeded 500 MMCFD in the last week of December against the average December 18 consumption of only 150 MMCFD owing to severe weather change.