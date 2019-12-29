2020 will be year of prosperity, not elections: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that year 2020 will be the year of development and prosperity of masses, not elections.

Taking aim at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a series of tweets, she said the former’s prediction about elections the next year is ludicrous and negates the philosophy of his slain mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. She said the PPP’s recent defeat in a Larkana by-election is the people’s call for revolt against corruption.

The special assistant, addressing the young PPP leader, said the public has brought about a true people’s rule under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by pulling the regimes of the two families imposed on them for the past two decades to ground. “The opposition leadership is the worst example of political hypocrisy,” she said, adding it upholds democracy in one breath and opposes it in another. “When they are in power, they want their government to complete its tenure but when the people bring Imran Khan to power, why don’t they accept him,” she questioned.