No let-up in miseries of Kashmiris as lockdown enters 146th day

In occupied Kashmir, there is no let-up in the miseries of the residents of the Kashmir Valley as they continue to remain besieged on 146th consecutive day, today. According to Kashmir Media Service, as restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced amid deployment of thousands of Indian troops, the people of the Valley are cut off from their immediate surroundings and the entire world due to ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile services. The harshest cold weather has added to the miseries of the besieged people as they couldn’t stock essential commodities for the winter season. As per a centuries-old practice, usually the inhabitants of the Valley used to store food stuff and firewood in abundance for the winter as the Srinagar-Jammu Highway – the only surface link of the region with the rest of the world – remains mostly closed due to snowfall and rains in the months of December and January. However, this time around, they could not do so due to military lockdown which is in force since 5th August. On the other hand, China has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that escalate tensions, amid reports of incidents of exchange of fire by the armies on both sides along the Line of Control (LOC). Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, at a media briefing in Beijing said, “As neighbour to both India and Pakistan, we call on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that will escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.”