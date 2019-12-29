IHC to hear plea for appointment of ECP members on 31st

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed a case related to appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan for hearing on Dec 31. An IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case. The government and the opposition have thus far failed to evolve a consensus on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and two members of the electoral body. The IHC bench during a previous hearing had asked the legislators to rise above their political differences and make constitutional provisions workable. It said the dignity, authority and supremacy of parliament was of great importance and intervention by the courts was neither desirable nor in line with the intent of the framers of the Constitution. The hearing was adjourned till Dec 31.