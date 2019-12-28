Pakistan team management unsatisfied with players’ fitness

Pakistan’s team management is not satisfied with certain players’ fitness despite a dominating win against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Karachi Test. According to media reports, it was made clear to some players after the Karachi Test that they will have to improve their fitness levels. The Men in Green has an important year coming up as they prepare for the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in Australia. The management believes players need to maintain premium fitness in order to compete with other teams and be a contender for the title.

All the players are supposed to report in Lahore on January 5, after which they will undergo fitness test on January 6 and 7 at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). During the fitness tests, they will be required to pass the Yoyo test and complete one kilometer run. Pakistan are scheduled to play home Tests and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Bangladesh beginning from late January. However the series is yet to be confirmed. The Men in Green’s Test skipper Azhar Ali and T20I captain Babar Azam are currently participating in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy final at the National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, Pakistan cricket team management has decided to rest the fast-bowling duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah ahead of Bangladesh series. Shaheen and Naseem are representing Northern and Central Punjab in QeA Trophy respectively.