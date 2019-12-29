NAB raids Fazaia Housing Scheme office, seizes record

Acting upon the complaints of the affecttees of Fazaia Housing Scheme, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Saturday raided the marketing office of the scheme and arrested two men named Bilal and Tanveer.

The team of anti-graft watchdog which raided at the marketing office of Fazaia housing scheme also seized important record. The investigation has been initiated over the complaints of the affecttees, which are more than 6,000 in numbers, said NAB officials and added that rs. 13 billion were invested in the scheme. It was further told that the NAB Karachi has been tasked by the Chairman of the Bureau Justice retired Javed Iqbal to complete the inquiry into the matter with immediate effect.

It is worthwhile mentioning here that, the NAB chairman was requested to initiate a fresh inquiry against the Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi and others. A huge number of affectees had invested a [huge] amount of Rs13 billion.

Mr. Iqbal had been requested to initiate the fresh inquiry on allegation of cheating over 6,000 people. On November 30, dozens of people, including women and children, had staged a protest demonstration at the Fazaia Housing Scheme office in Karachi for the recovery of their amount.