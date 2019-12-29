Fog related traffic mishaps leave 14 dead in Punjab

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured in fog-related incidents in various areas of Punjab.

A passenger bus upturned near Latifabad in Bahawalnagar Saturday morning leaving seven people dead and 22 others injured. Poor visibility due to fog said to be cause of the traffic mishap.

A dumper ran over a motorcycle near Ladhewala Warraich in Gujranwala, which was resulted in death of three persons on the motorbike.

Moreover, in head on collision between a truck and a van at Arifwala bypass two people were killed and another two injured. The injured persons were shifted to nearby hospital for medical attendance.

In a traffic accident at Indus Highway this morning near Rojhan two people were killed, while one injured, rescue sources said. Dense fog limits visibility range in plains of Punjab in winter nights and mornings, which made commuting difficult and hazardous to a large extent.

Most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh as well as a few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained under the grip of dense fog in the country, the met office said in its report.

The fog caused poor visibility and made conditions difficult for driving. Poor visibility has also caused scores of flights to be diverted or re-routed in the region.

Moderate to dense fog is reported in Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan and Jacobabad districts of upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Minimum temperature in Karachi will remain between 09 – 11º Celsius today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said. Maximum temperature in the metropolis will remain between 25 – 27º Celsius, while humidity will be 40-50 percent in the morning and 15-25 pct in the evening.

The cold and dry conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of the country. There are isolated chances of snowfall at high mountains in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The night temperatures remained below normal in most of the areas in the country this week.

Dense fog and inclement weather in Islamabad resulted in flight schedule disruption causing diversion and delay of flights at Islamabad airport. The visibility limit in Islamabad went down to below 200 meters causing disruption in the flight schedule. More than dozen flights were delayed due to the foggy weather, while some flights were also cancelled, airport sources said.

A PIA flight, PK 246, from Damam to Islamabad was diverted and landed at Peshawar airport due to bad weather. An Islamabad bound flight from Dubai was also diverted this morning to Peshawar airport.

A Skardu bound flight, PK 451, from Islamabad, and another flight to Dubai PK 211 were cancelled, while PK 603 left for Gilgit after a delay of two hours and 40 minutes.

A flight from Islamabad to Quetta, PK 325 was also delayed. Another flight of a foreign airlines bound to Karachi was also delayed for 1:50 hour.

The flight to Gilgit, PK603, was delayed by two hours and 40 minutes and PK325 travelling to Quetta was delayed by one-and-a-half-hour.

Flights from Karachi and Sukkur coming to Islamabad could not land at the airport because of fog and decreased visibility either.

Flights in Lahore, Multan and Karachi have been facing delays for more than a week now due to the weather. Several other flights to or from Islamabad were delayed due to the bad weather.