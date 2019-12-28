Iqra and Yasir Hussain tie the knot

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are married now. The couple tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi today (Saturday).

The enchanting day-time wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members of the duo.

Iqra Aziz donned a blood-red wedding dress by Nomi Ansari for her big day. The look seems to be inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi dress that she wore for her wedding to singer and songwriter Nick Jonas.

The starlet’s makeup was done by makeup artists Waqar. She opted for a sleek hairdo and nude lipstick, looking stunning.

Yasir wore for a cream white sherwani paired up with a kulha.

The couple’s public proposal at an award show in June went viral. They confirmed their wedding date earlier this month.

On the occasion, a number of showbiz luminaries were present, giving blessings to the newly-wedded couple on the start of a new journey in life.

The duo’s close friends Asad Siddiqui, Asim Azhar and ladylove Hania Amir were seen engaging in some fun banter during the rukhsati of the bride.

Apart from this, a plethora of other celebrities also made their presence felt and send love and blessings to Iqra and Yasir.