‘The Mandalorian’ will return with Season 2 in late 2020: Jon Favreau

Actor and director Jon Favreau has revealed that the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ will premiere on Disney Plus in the second half of 2020. Favreau, who served as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer, shared the news of Twitter.

‘Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,’ he wrote.

Jon Favreau also shared an image of Gamorrean, a pig-lizard species which guarded Jabba the Hut in George Lucas’ original ‘Star Wars’ films, hinting that the character might feature in the next season.

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Narcos star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte. The first season debut on Disney’s new-launched streaming service in the United States on November 12, 2019.