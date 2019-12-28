Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Prisoner 760’ adds Zachary Levi

Actor and singer Zachary Levi has boarded the cast of Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer incarceration drama ‘Prisoner 760.’

To be directed by Kevin Macdonald, the movie is touted as “a fight for survival against impossible odds”. It is currently being shot in South Africa.

Besides Benedict Cumberbatch and Zachary Levi, the film will also feature Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim and Shailene Woodley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows Mohamedou Ould Slahi who, after being captured by the United States government, languishes in prison for years without charge or trial.

“Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. They are aided by a military prosecutor named Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch),” read the official logline of the film. Levi, 39, will portray the role of federal agent Neil Buckland, who is an old friend of Couch.

The movie is based on Slahi’s best-selling memoir “Guantanamo Diary”. Michael Bronner has penned the screenplay. Prisoner 760 is being produced by Cumberbatch along with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke through their company Sunny March.

Other producers are Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin of Black Sheep Pictures, Mark Holder and Christine Holder of Wonder Street, and Branwen Prestwood Smith.

Slahi serves as a co-producer.