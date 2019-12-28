Filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino is set to receive the Director of the Year Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The festival previously honoured the director in 2010 with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award.

“Quentin Tarantino captures the essence of 1969 Hollywood in his latest cinematic masterpiece ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ bringing to the screen award calibre performances from his two lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. We are delighted to honour Quentin Tarantino once again for the excellent quality of his work, this time with the Director of the Year Award,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

The award will be presented as part of the festival’s annual Film Awards Gala.

Past recipients of the award are Bradley Cooper, Steve McQueen, Sean Penn, Alexander Payne, Jason Reitman and David O Russell.