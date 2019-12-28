Shoaib Akhtar lands into hot waters

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he is a Hindu.

Supporting Shoaib Akhtar’s claims of discrimination against him, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria said he would take the names of the responsible cricketers soon.

“Shoaib has been a legend of the game. His words are also as blunt as his bowling. When I was playing I did not have the courage to speak on these matters but after Shoaib bhai’s comments, I do. He has always supported me and also Inzy bhai (Inzaman-ul-Haq), Mohammad Yusuf and Younis bhai (Younish Khan),” Kaneria told PTI over phone from Karachi.

However, netizens could not take Akhtar’s claim with a pinch of salt and took a jibe at him for speaking over discrimination at this sensitive time.

Moreover, Kaneria released a press statement shortly after the controversial remarks went viral on social media. He acknowledge the support of Pakistani players who thoroughly supported him during his career.