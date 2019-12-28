Daily Times

Google doodle honors Iqbal Bano on her 81st birthday

Web Desk

Google is paying tribute to Pakistan’s  renowned singer Iqbal Bano  with its doodle feature on her 81st birthday, which falls on  December 28.

The legendary singer was known for her semi-classical Urdu ghazals, songs and classical thumris. She also sang easy-listening numbers in 1950s films.

In the past, Google also paid tribute to Pakistan’s prominent personalities, Nusrat Fateh Ali khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Noor Jehan, Waheed Murad, Nazia Hassan, Fatima Surayya Bajia and many others.

Bano was one of the best singers of classical music, making  the brilliance of her voice and her command of musical notes

Iqbal Bano became an icon of dissent when in February 1985, she sang Faiz’s gazal Hum Daikheingay.  Bano was awarded the Tamgha e Imtiaz (Pride of Performance) on 7 October 1974. Iqbal Bano passed away at the age of 74 in April 2009.

