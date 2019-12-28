Qualifying races of Saadia Khan Ski Cup held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar

The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan & Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort. A large number of ski enthusiasts and locals witnessed the thrilling and spectacular competitions. Prominent national skiers from all over the country contested for their place in the main rounds of the competition.

Notably, the efforts of Ski Federation of Pakistan in making Skiing accessible to the youth of our country are really commendable. Air Force has developed the resort at par with the world class standards by providing all possible facilities of international caliber.

Moreover, it is heartening to note that SFP is establishing a Ski School for the children at Rattoo and Malam Jabba.

A large number of spectators and Ski lovers from all over the country came to witness the championship.

The event is named after a great young skier Miss Saadia Khan who lost her precious life in a tragic car accident at age of 24 years.