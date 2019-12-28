China to ‘rewrite the Bible and Quran to fall in line with socialist ideology

The bizarre order came from the all-powerful Committee for Ethnic Affairs which oversees all religious matters in the state.

Although no specific books were mentioned, party officials called for a “comprehensive evaluation of the existing religious classics aiming at contents which do not conform to the progress of the times.”

The government will remove all the content Socialism, or China’s official interpretation of Communism. One can imagine that the Chinese version of the Bible and Quran might start with popular Communist phrase, “Religion is the opium of the people”- one of the most frequently paraphrased statements of Communist ideologue, Karl Marx.

Reports say bible-bashing China wants all major religions to review their holy texts and to adapt them to the “era of President Xi Jinping”.

China officially recognizes all faiths but the country is known for its Big-Brother surveillance and policing worship is just one aspect of this.

Beijing highlights that “Jesus Christ’s parables” will have to fall “in line with the Communist Party, failing which they run the risk of being purged from the bibles available to the faithful.”

The Bible and Christianity are apparently not alone in being targeted, with the authorities setting their sights on all major religions, requiring a “sinicisation” of the Quran and the sutras found in Buddhism.

The authorities apparently want “a complete reevaluation of existing translations of religious classics”.