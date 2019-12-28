Omar Ayub blames Sindh govt for gas crisis in province

Power Minister, Omar Ayub on Friday said Sindh government is responsible for the ongoing gas crisis in the province over the past several days as they denied giving a route for pipe-laying, adding that center can resolve the gas shortage by laying pipelines.

Addressing media in Karachi, the power minister said that the incumbent government is working day and night to resolve the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

“Sindh government is responsible for the ongoing gas crisis in the province as they denied to give a route for pipe-laying,” said Omar Ayub, adding that centre can resolve the gas shortage by laying pipelines.

He further said that the government was taking measures to overcome the gas shortage as soon as possible.

Winter has become a real test for people of Karachi as the low gas pressure has hit several areas of the metropolis.

Moreover, the CNG stations were supposed to reopen today at 8 in the morning but it was revised again due to low pressure.

The commuters are also facing problems due to shortage of public transport, as most of the public transport owners have transformed their vehicles on CNG from petrol and diesel.