Mona ties the knot with beau Shyam

Actress and presenter Mona Singh has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend investment banker Shyam on Friday on Mumbai.

The actress tied the knot in a private ceremony and her wedding was attended by only a handful of actors from the industry such as Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera, Ashish Kapoor and Rakshanda Khan.

A few pictures of the actress have surfaced on social media. Mona was seen in a traditional red lehenga while her husband Shyam was seen in a beige sherwani with a pink turban. Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera, who attended Mona Singh’s wedding, shared pictures from her mehndi and sangeet ceremony.

On the work front, Singh was seen in web series ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai,’ and ‘MOM. She has also signed ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Singh has shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor-Khan in ‘3 Idiots’ where she played her elder sister in the film.