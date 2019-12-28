Iqra and Yasir Hussain dance to their hearts’ content on their mehndi

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s mehndi function on Thursday was lit filled with crazy dance performances. The duo shook a leg as well and enjoyed their day to the fullest. The lovebirds shared glimpses of their colourful mehndi ceremony and of them dancing the night away.

Their celebrity friends from the industry including Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas and Kubra Khan also set the stage on fire. Singer Asim Azhar and Yasir Hussain’s sister, Schumaila Hussain’s musical performances even made the night better.

The videos of the dance practices were doing rounds on social media before the event.

Iqra stunned in a bright yellow angrakha by a local designer while Yasir donned a white shalwar kameez and paired it up with an embroidered velvet shawl.

Other celebrities who became a part of Pakistan’s most trending couple’s mehndi were Hania Amir, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, Momal Sheikh, Nomi Ansari, Sonya Hussain, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak and others.

The couple has started the trend #IqYasirDaViyah for fans to follow their wedding.

They became the talk of the town following their public proposal at an award show in July. Earlier, this month the lovebirds announced they will tie the knot on December 28.

Earlier, the bride-to-be’ sister, Sidra shared pictures of her getting her mehndi done in cute unicorn PJs.