Best Bollywood lehngas of 2019

Bollywood divas know how to slay in ethnic wear and they set some serious lehnga goals this year. From experimenting with various hues to unique cuts, fusion silhouettes to modern styles – 2019 saw these goddesses don the most exquisite lehngas ever and we found it hard to zero down the best lehnga looks this year. But since the year is ending you ought to see the best it had to offer in terms of Indianwear, here’s a look at 19 best lehngas of 2019.

KHUSHI KAPOOR — for a wedding in Bali, Khushi Kapoor slayed in a blue and pink embroidered lehnga by Jade by Monica & Karishma. She teamed it up with a lacy black blouse.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR — actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in Chennai for the film promotions of ‘Saaho’ and she looked absolutely stunning in a green summery printed lehnga, which could be your perfect pick for your friend’s mehndi ceremony or even a day wedding.

KATRINA KAIF — the stunner attended a number of Diwali parties this year, including the big Diwali bash thrown by the Bachchan family and we couldn’t keep our eyes off the diva. The beauty rocked a red lehenga by ace couturier, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

TARA SUTARIA — Tara looked like a dream in a mustard yellow lehenga choli by designer Punit Balana. The lovely ensemble featured a choli with intricate mirror work and the skirt featured silver thread work and matching latkans which made the outfit standout in a crowd.

KAREENA KAPOOR — for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, Kareena wore a gorgeous powder blue lehenga with mirrorwork by Manish Malhotra. She finished off the look with a statement kundan choker by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels and a white potli bag.

JANHVI KAPOOR — Janhvi Kapoor rocked a kitschy lehenga-choli which she teamed up with skinny pants.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR — Shraddha Kapoor wore a lovely pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra as she attended the Umang Police Show. She finished off her look with a matching potli bag and lovely jewellery from Anmol.

KARISMA KAPOOR — the diva stunned at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland by wearing a beautiful embroidered lehnga by Manish Malhotra. She completed the look with a pair of matching earrings.