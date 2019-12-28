Spurs’ Alli thriving in advanced role under Mourinho

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur are still finding their feet under new manager Jose Mourinho but the player who has benefited the most from his arrival is midfielder-turned-forward Dele Alli, whose winner secured three points against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday. After going through a purple patch when he scored 37 Premier League goals in three seasons – including 18 in the 2016/17 campaign – Alli fell by the wayside last season as injuries denied him a consistent run of games. Prior to Mourinho’s appointment, Alli had scored only three goals in 30 games but in his last eight matches the 23-year-old has five goals and three assists – more than any Spurs player since the Portuguese coach took over from Mauricio Pochettino. “People now say since I arrived that Dele has scored three or four goals in the Premier League and one or two goals in the Champions League but I don’t go in that direction,” Mourinho said after Spurs moved up to fifth. “I go in the direction that Dele Alli was exhausted from work. I love players who are exhausted from that.” No Spurs player covered more ground against Brighton than Alli, whose first-time lob over goalkeeper Mat Ryan was the icing on the cake of a second-half comeback which had Mourinho jumping up and down on the touchline. Pivotal to Alli’s change in fortunes has been Mourinho’s decision to deploy him in the final third of the pitch rather than have him toiling away in a central midfield role, with the Portuguese explaining that Alli is “not a midfield player”. With South Korean international Son still suspended, Spurs will count on Alli to provide the attacking impetus as they battle with Mourinho’s former side Chelsea – who are three points ahead in fourth – for the final Champions League spot.