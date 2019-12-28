‘Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ composer Jerry Herman dies at 88

Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman, who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles,” died Thursday. He was 88. His goddaughter Jane Dorian confirmed his death to The Associated Press early Friday. He died of pulmonary complications in Miami, where he had been living with his partner, real estate broker Terry Marler. The creator of 10 Broadway shows and contributor to several more, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical: “Hello, Dolly!” in 1964 and “La Cage aux Folles” in 1983. He also won two Grammys – for the “Mame” cast album and “Hello, Dolly!” as song of the year – and was a Kennedy Center honoree. He had three original Broadway productions playing at the same time from February 1969 to May 1969.