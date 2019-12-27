CNG association president to protest against gas shortage

President of All Pakistan CNG Association Ghias Paracha on Friday announced that he and members of the association plan to protest and demonstrate in front of the Chief Minister House. Paracha said that the elongated gas load-shedding has been detrimental to their business and has given undue duress to the masses. The president of CNG Association lamented the present government saying that they pledged employment opportunities but are working to dismantle business and places of employment who have already gained a footing in the country. Ghias Paracha also announced that the association also plans to protest near the offices of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) against the dismal situation of supply.