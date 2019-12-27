First batch of dual seat JF-17 aircraft rolls out at Kamra

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra achieved yet another remarkable milestone when first batch of eight dual seat JF-17 aircraft rolled out from PAC Kamra on Friday.

To mark this momentous occasion, a grand ceremony was held at Aircraft Manufacturing Factory, Kamra. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest on the occassion.

Yao Jing, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China, and Hao Zhaoping, Executive Vice President, Aviation Industries of China (AVIC), also attended the ceremony as guests of honour.

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman PAC, Kamra, in his welcome address highlighted the salient features of the project. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) also signed an agreement for co-production of Chinese commercial aircraft. Highlighting the time tested friendship between China and Pakistan, the Chinese ambassador said the JF-17 is a testimony of Sino-Pak friendship and mutual cooperation.

Addressing at the occassion, the Air Chief congratulated PAC and CATIC on successful accomplishment of 2019 production target and completing first 08 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in record time of five months. He further said that serial production of dual-seat variant is a landmark development for JF-17 program and a true manifestation of everlasting friendship between both the friendly countries. Furthermore, he said that JF-17 Thunder is the backbone of PAF which has been battle proven during operation Swift Retort.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also inaugurated JF-17 Dual-Seat Integration facility at Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. The facility will enable PAF to integrate avionics and weapon systems of choice with JF-17 aircraft, ultimately providing the much needed self-reliance and operational flexibility.