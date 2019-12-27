Buzdar promises resources for Khanewal uplift projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said here Friday that resources would be provided on priority basis for various development projects of Khanewal.

He announced that an agriculture university sub-campus would be set up in Khanewal and a Rescue-1122 centre would be built in Tulamba.

While presiding over a meeting about uplift projects at Circuit House here, he said that roads would be constructed from Pull-14 to 132/10-R Jehanian and also announced construction of an underpass in Mian Channu. He promised a new bus for girls college Jehanian and new dialysis machines for Khanewal, Kabirwala and Mian Channu hospitals. He said that the provincial government would provide funds for repair and maintenance of dilapidated buildings of schools.

He said that modern health facilities would be provided at basic health units in Khanewal. The CM also announced MRI and CT Scan machines for tehsil headquarters hospital Jehanian. He also ordered for construction of all roads under the rural roads programmes. He directed the administration to ensure safety of property and lives of masses in Khanewal and continue effective campaign to eliminate criminal elements.

Provincial Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Ali Abbas Shah, Shahida Malika Hayat, Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq, RPO Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan and other officials were present.

The CM also planted a sapling in the lawns of Circuit House under tree-plantation drive.

Chief Minister Buzdar visited Khanewal and inspected first model police station Kahna and DHQ Hospital. He presided over a meeting at Circuit House to review the law and order situation and development schemes. He also met with district office-bearers of PTI and assured to solve their problems on a priority basis.

A smartly tuned-out contingent of the police squad presented the guard of honor to the chief minister at PS Kahna where Usman Buzdar inspected the working of front-desk. He collected token and went to victim support officer upon his turn to examine the new system. He also inspected newly constructed lockup and operation room from where the whole police station is monitored.

He inquired the field investigation officer from operation room about progress on the case. Usman Buzdar also examined crime mapping system linked with Pukar 15. Zainab Malik is posted as SHO in this model police station where the applicants can monitor progress on their applications from the respective counters. The applicants are also offered tea. Usman Buzdar expressed the satisfaction over arrangements and appreciated the establishment of tea bar.

Separate recreational facilities are also arranged for police employees. Talking on this occasion, he said that changing the thana culture has been started from this model police station and the scope of model police stations will be expanded to the whole of the province in phases.

The thana culture is being revamped and change will be visible to the people soon. Police will be made a public-friendly force in the real sense, he added. The PS Kahna has been revamped according to the aspirations of the people by changing its culture. Provincial minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Commissioner and RPO Multan, DC Khanewal and others were also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also inspected the emergency and other wards of DHQ Hospital Khanewal. He also visited CT Scan Room and physiotherapy room. He went to different wards and inquired after the patients. The Chief Minister also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients. He also met with the attendants of the patients and inquired about the medical facilities being provided to their patients in the hospital.