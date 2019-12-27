President for boosting Pak-UAE bilateral ties

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan was endeavouring to further strengthen its existing bilateral engagements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at all levels and fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

He was talking to UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations, based on solid foundations of a shared faith, culture and heritage.

He appreciated the efforts of the UAE for promoting regional peace and stability.

The President highlighted that 1.6 million Pakistani community formed a strong bridge between the two countries.

He said the nation took pride of what Pakistani Diaspora had contributed in the development of the UAE and stressed for more employment opportunities for

Pakistani workers in the UAE.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The meeting held here at the PM House, focused on strengthening Pak-UAE relations in diverse areas.

The UAE minister apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about his government’s efforts towards building a tolerant nation and observing 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’.

The UAE has introduced a National Tolerance Programme to deepen the values of tolerance and co-existence among cultures from 200 nationalities forming the UAE community.