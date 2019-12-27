Govt to spend Rs 8.6 billion more under Ehsaas Kifalat programme

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishtar has announced that government has increased the quarterly cash grant for 4.3 million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of BISP from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,500.

This increase would mean that the government will provide Rs 8.6 billion more for cash transfers to the poorest of the poor. This pro-poor decision was taken in cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister on Tuesday, she said. She further added that BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after delisting 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries.

Dr Nishtar said that the increased stipend will be given to only the deserving beneficiaries from the second quarter of the 2019-20 i.e. October – December 2019 quarterly cash grant. Referring to the ongoing disbursement to the beneficiaries, the SAMP said that BISP has already started the disbursement of cash grant for the 1st quarter through partner banks on the new Ehsaas Digital payment system. She said that this system is completely biometric and payments are only made after verification of thumb impressions by NADRA. The present government continues to bring about significant governance improvements for creating a welfare state modeled on Riasat-e-Madina, she said. She stated that the increase in the stipend amount would mean that the money saved from delisting 820,165 beneficiaries will be used for existing and truly deserving beneficiaries.