SCO names Usman Mukhtar its digital ambassador

The Special Communications Organization (SCO), a telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, has named actor, director and model Usman Mukhtar as its digital ambassador.

Mukhtar will be engaged in various media activities to endorse SCO’s digital and tourism initiatives.

The association kicked off on Friday with a contract signing ceremony at HQ SCO. Maj Gen Ali Farhan, DG SCO, and other officials of SCO were present on the occasion.

Maj Gen Ali Farhan said, “Empowering our communities with new digital means has always been the focus of SCO and that’s why we have chosen Usman Mukhtar, who has a strong influence in social media and active interest in social services”

In order to keep the audience intact and to form a bond between the subscribers and the company, SCO leapt forward towards on boarding a digital ambassador. The SCO has a significant digital standing and manages to strike the set target audience. The social media for SCO consists of an active and engaging Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube Channel.