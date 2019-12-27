Allied Bank Partners with Golootlo

Allied Bank Limited signed an agreement to offer Golootlo discounts via my ABL Digital Banking App and UPI-PayPak Co-Badged Debit Cards. Golootlo is Pakistan’s major discount house with alliances available nationwide

The Agreement was signed by Muhammad Zaman, Group Head Digital Banking, Allied Bank and Muhammad Fahad Mahmood, CEO, Decagon Pakistan (Private).

The signing ceremony was also attended by Tahir Hassan Qureshi -CEO Allied Bank, Mujahid Ali – Chief ITG Allied Bank, SohailAziz – Chief DBG Allied Bank and Nadeem Haroon – Country Manager Union Pay International along with other officials from both sides. Commenting on the partnership, Fahad Mahmood said “We are proud to enter into an alliance with one of the largest and oldest banks of Pakistan. Allied Bank will be the first commercial bank to launch this discount service through Digital Banking App”.

He also highlighted that Golootlo offers discounts at 12,500+ merchants that include a wide range of restaurants, salons, and healthcare providers among others, and that this partnership will enable Allied Bank customers to enjoy thousands of limitless Golootlo discounts throughout the year.