Transgender children sense their gender identities at young ages

Transgender children may start to identify with toys and clothes typical of their gender identity from a very young age, a recent study suggests.

And their confidence in their gender identity is generally as strong as that of cisgender children, whose identity matches their sex assigned at birth, researchers found. “Trans kids are showing strong identities and preferences that are different from their assigned sex,” lead author Selin Gulgoz said in a press statement. “There is almost no difference between these trans- and cisgender kids of the same gender identity – both in how, and the extent to which, they identify with their gender or express that gender.” For the study, researchers interviewed 317 transgender children, ages 3 to 12, and 189 of the children’s siblings. They also interview 316 cisgender kids.

Researchers asked the children how much they felt like a boy or girl or something else. They also asked about preferences for toys and clothes that are stereotypically associated with one gender.

The transgender kids showed strong preferences for toys and clothing typically associated with their gender identity, not their assigned sex, the study found. Their preferences didn’t appear to differ based on how long they had lived as their current gender. Transgender kids also didn’t appear to have preferences much different from cisgender children with the same gender identity, according to the report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The similarities among transgender and cisgender children were surprising, researchers said, because early in life, the transgender kids had been treated as a gender other than the one they currently identify as. “These findings suggest that children might not be simply learning about gender based on what their parents tell them about their own gender or how they treat them early on (which would be about the gender associated with their assigned sex),” Gulgoz told Reuters Health by email. “Instead, the findings suggest that children may be selectively attending to broader social messages regarding the gender they feel they are, from early ages,” said Gulgoz did the work at the University of Washington in Seattle and will start a new position this winter at Fordham University.