CDA operation against encroachments gains momentum

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched operation against violations of building and zoning regulations in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and V of the city. During the last two days, 16 premises have been sealed on account of violating Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations, 2005. These operations were conducted by the Building Control Directorate with assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) while participated by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other relevant formations. During these operations, 16 premises including commercial buildings, a residential house and a site office of contractor were sealed in Soan Garden Housing Society on account of violation of ICT Building and Zoning Regulations 2005. The owners of the premises failed to compiled the instructions of the authority regarding obtaining approval of building plan, completion of buildings or have not removed the other violations from their premises despite several warnings and ample time given by the Authority. In the meanwhile, in continuation of anti-encroachment drive, Enforcement Directorate of the authority while conducting operations in Sector F-11/4 removed cemented polls erected on the acquired land while illegally established parking outside Medix Hospital in Sector I-11/2 also got removed. During other operations, illegal fruit stalls from G-9 Markaz and road side encroachments from Municipal Road, G-9 and other areas were also removed.