LWMC lifts 5,000 tonnes of waste on Christmas

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its cleanliness operation on Christmas. According to the spokesman of company, the LWMC devised a plan earlier to conduct cleanliness operation in the city during Christmas and according to which it was executed. The LWMC deployed more than 650 additional helpers and deputed more than 350 machines in the city, and resultantly successfully lifted more than 5,000 tonnes of waste. Chairman and managing director LWMC wished happy Christmas to all Christian workers of LWMC and community. Later, LWMC Chairman and MD paid multiple visits of the city to ensure ongoing Christmas cleanliness operation. Chairman LWMC stated that waste management system in the city is working on its full swing and in this regard all machinery and staff had been in the field of LWMC and international contractors. The MD LWMC stated that it is our prime responsibility to serve t e city by making sure citizens are breathing in clean and waste free environment. He also added that department is strictly observing zero tolerance policy and no officer or worker will be spared over negligence from work. LWMC also paid special attention to Christmas Bazars where more than 50 dedicated workers were deployed along the necessary machinery and staff. The spokesperson stated that department executed its cleanliness operation plan according to book and it was a successful one. He added that department is resolving all public complaints on priority without any discrimination followed by engaging all its resources across the city to make city cleaner than before. He also stated that citizens must cooperate with department by disposing their waste properly in the bin instead of dumping illegally. Citizens can register their waste related complaint on LWMC helpline 1139 or by using mobile based application Clean Lahore.