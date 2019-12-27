Pakistan Navy conducts live weapon firing in North Arabia Sea

KARACHI: In an impressive display of firepower, Pakistan Navy demonstrated its combat readiness through live firing of missiles from surface, subsurface and air platforms in North Arabian Sea. Moreover, Short Range Air Defense System firing was also demonstrated. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasions as Chief Guest and witnessed Live Weapon Firings.

The Anti-Ship Missiles were launched from Pakistan Navy Destroyer and Aircraft. Long Range Land Attack Missiles were fired from Submarine and Fast Attack Craft (Missile). Whereas, Air Defense Missile was launched at Makran coast to re-affirm Pakistan Navy’s Air Defense capabilities. Missiles successfully hit their intended targets endorsing Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat readiness.

On the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his utmost satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet, Coastal Command and commended officers & men for their professionalism. He added that Pakistan Navy is a strong and formidable force, fully capable to protect and advance national maritime interests. He reiterated that Pakistan Navy is ready to defend the sea frontiers and would give a befitting response to any misadventure.