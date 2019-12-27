Government approves NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019

The federal cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 2019, which will now be sent to President Arif Alvi for his assent.The ordinance was given approval through circulation. According to the proposed ordinance, NAB will be barred from taking action against government employees in case of departmental deficiencies.It also states that the property of government employees cannot be frozen unless ordered by the court and if the NAB investigation is incomplete after three months, the arrested public servant is entitled to bail.The proposal stated that the NAB will be able to take action against corruption of over 500 million rupees. No action will be launched against government employees in case of departmental deficiencies, it read. The proposal further added that the assets of government workers cannot be seized unless directed by the court and if NAB inquiry is incomplete after three months, the detained public servant will have right of bail.