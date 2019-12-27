Contempt of court petition filed against Federal ministers and others

Contempt of court petition filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday against the federal ministers, media channels and Director General ISPR, of their ridiculing the verdict and the jury in Musharraf’s treason case.

The petition was forwarded by Advocate Shabir Hussain on the press conferences of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, and Major General Asif Ghafoor ⁠— held amid December 17 and 18.

It reads that not only the verdict of the special court got harsh criticism, but the leading member of the bench, Justice Waqar Seth, was also personally being criticized.

“Those holding public and government offices committed contempt of court and leveled baseless allegations against the learned judge, and used impolite words against him,”

Thus, all the perpetrators should be treated under Article 204 and “should be disqualified from holding a public office. The petitioner claimed.

Further, it is stated that for unknown reasons the individuals attempted to embark fight among the institutions.

“Supporting the offenders by the government official is in itself against the law,” the petition reads.