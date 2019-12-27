Inauguration of Jalalpur Canal project a matter of pride for PTI, says Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that inauguration of Jalalpur Canal project, the 2nd largest project of Punjab, after 121 years is a matter of pride for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Jalalpur Canal project in Pind Dadan Khan, Buzdar said that the project of Jalalpur Canal was originally planned in 1897 but no former rulers bother to complete this project until now. He said that PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete this five years project in three phases. He said that Jalalpur Canal is a project of historic and economic significance. This project will change the destiny of people of Pind Dadan Khan and Khusab.

Buzdar said that Jalalpur Canal being constructed at a sum of rupees 32 billion 70 crore, is a 2nd largest project of Punjab after the construction of Taunsa Barrage in 1965. He said this project is being complete by Irrigation Department and 117 km long canal, 93 km long link canals, 72 irrigation structures and 18 flood structures will be developed under this project. Construction of Jalalpur Canal will not only provide abundant water for irrigation but also provide more than 40 cusec potable water.

The chief minister said that flood protection dam at a cost of Rs 1.80 billion is near to its completion for safeguarding the city situated in the right side of river Jhelum. He said that Dina and Mangla road will soon be completed which will cost one billion rupees. He said that completion of project Pannahgah in District Headquarter Hospital Jhelum with the efforts of Deputy Commissioner and with the cooperation of private sector is a good omen.

The chief minister especially thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jalalpura Canal project and congratulated the people of Pind Dadan khan and Khusab for starting the construction of this project.

Separately, Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned violations of line of control by Indian army and paid tributes to the Pak army for giving a befitting reply to the enemy. In a statement, the chief minister said that Pak army has given a strong reply to the enemy by sending Indian army men to hell. He also paid tributes to the martyred army jawans and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He said that martyred army jawans are our heroes and a national pride. The nation is proud of its martyrs, he added. The armed forces of Pakistan are ever-ready for the defence of the country and nation is firmly standing with them, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar congratulated cabinet committee on law and order, police and administration for making best security arrangements on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid’s birthday. In a statement, he said that all the line departments deserve accolades for their best performance adding that duties have been rendered responsibly for the protection of life and property of the people. He expressed the satisfaction that Christmas and Quaid’s birth anniversary were held in a peaceful atmosphere. I extend congratulations to the line departments and members of the cabinet committee also worked hard for maintaining law and order in the province, he said.

It is praiseworthy that line departments worked like a team and performed their duties efficiently. This passion should also be displayed in future for maintaining peace in the province, concluded the chief minister.