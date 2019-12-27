New Year’s Eve: section 144 to be imposed across Karachi

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani on Thursday revealed that there would be no barricades or hindrances at the seaside of the megacity on occasion of New Year. The commissioner in a statement on the matter said that citizens of the metropolis will not be stopped from celebrating the event. He also revealed that directives have been issued to the local police to ensure that the traffic situation in Karachi remains normal on December 31, the last evening of 2019. Whereas, Shalwani forewarned that display or use of firearms, pillion riding and one-wheeling on motorbikes was strictly prohibited and would result in a criminal offense if caught. Section 144 will be in place for the duration of the day to ensure a ban on pillion riding, a formal request for the approval has been made to the home department of Sindh. Commissioner Karachi appealed to the citizens to observe the occasion in the realms of decency and bearing in mind their civic duties, along with this Iftikhar Shalwani also revealed that K-Electric (KE) will also abstain from unneeded power outages on the occasion.