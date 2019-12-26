Benzair Bhutto — indeed larger than life

There are some people who grow larger than life. Benazir Bhutto is among them. Today is the anniversary of her martyrdom, which was embraced in a gun and bomb attack after she addressed a successful public gathering in Rawalpindi in 2007. The attacker was captured on camera aiming his pistol at her but, still, how she died remains a mystery to this day. There are reports that snipers were perched on high buildings to take her out. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack since they did not want to see a woman lead the nation. UN investigators found a criminal aspect in washing the crime scene shortly after the assassination, hence pointing a finger at the government, headed at that time by General Pervez Musharraf. The former military dictator, however, has his own heady brew of conspiracies. And what not. In short, the assassination of Benazir Bhutto is an addition to the unresolved deaths that Pakistan has witnessed of its leaders starting from Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Liaqat Ali Khan. Khan was assassinated at the same park as Benazir; it was then named after him.

History of Pakistani politics is plated with tragedies and mysteries. Unfortunate is the fact that close to this park is another park where her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged in what was clearly a judicial murder. To his credit, Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Central Hospital and shed genuine tears, calling it the darkest day in the history of the nation.

On her assassination day, this newspaper ran its front page in black shade with an image of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto rising at its heart. It was the reality at that time as riots were about to break out from Rawalpindi to Karachi. And who knows what damage would have been done if not for the mature slogan of Pakistan Khappay that former President Asif Ali Zardari chanted. Benazir Bhutto was even larger than the PPP politics, which came into power once again after her assassination. The party was mature enough to have completed its five-year term, which was a first for any civilian government in the country. Political insight of the party is evident from the fact that no one else can think of matching it in introducing laws in public interest, be it at the centre or in the provinces. But she was more than the PPP and today is the day to remember her message. *