Who shall answer for the right to privacy?

Full marks to one Salman Sufi to finally file a much-needed petition at the Lahore High Court, against the government of Pakistan (no less), regarding the blatant misuse of CCTV footage. Regrettably, in the absence of any notice or movement on the part of provincial as well as federal governments, it has fallen to a private citizen to stand for one of the basic rights of the people.

The petition, reportedly, ‘implores the court to take cognizable actions against individuals and organisations that have violated privacy rights of individuals.’ It seems incidents like recent leaks of ‘videos attributed to famous cinemas of Lahore, the recent leak of pictures through the Safe City cameras as well as the recent scandals in the University of Balochistan’ pushed the petitioner over the edge. He argues, quite rightly, that legislation should be initiated in the matter.

Perhaps Pakistan, driven by those at the helm even if it is in the smallest possible manner, is destined to move backwards as much of the world charges ahead. Right to privacy is, after right to life and freedom of course, the most basic and central right of every individual, regardless of religion, nationality, etc. So says the United Nations, in addition to practically all other relevant international organisations; and Pakistan is very much party and signatory to many such charters.

Yet there is no end to how openly, and fearlessly, those that can do violate the privacy of others. One cannot lament enough successive governments’ complete silence on the matter. Leaking pictures and videos of people, no matter how immoral the activities they indulge in, crosses the boundary of the law. It is as simple as that. What is more, it hurts the dignity of individuals and, in some cases, destroys lives completely; there are even instances, in this country, of such leaks leading to suicides.

Surely the Lahore High Court will give this case the importance it deserves. Already – even if this indeed leads to progressive legislation – there is still no answering for the damage that has been done to not just individual freedom, but also the law. Hopefully this initiative will also rally the community at large, including influential social media champions, to the point that the government will be embarrassed, if nothing else, into some sort of pro-people legislation.

So far there has been complete surrender of responsibility, with the result that some officials have the power to play with people’s lives. Who, then, shall answer for the right to privacy? *