Pakistanis witness spectacular solar eclipse

Sky gazers across Pakistan rose early on Thursday morning to witness a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse.

The celestial event is extremely rare, occurring in Pakistan after 1999 so residents were happy to miss out on some extra sleep to experience a slice of history.

People donned filtered, solar eclipse glasses to take in the impressive sight at a number of viewing centers dotted all over the country.

Known as an annular solar eclipse, the moon passes in front of the sun’s center, leaving its edges to form a bright circle – sometimes known as a ‘ring of fire’. This occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth.

The best time to view the eclipse, which lasts for about two hours in total, was said to be at roughly 7.38 am.

During the last eclipse Pakistan witnessed in 1999, most of the radiation did not reach Earth because of cloudy skies. But this time the skies will be crystal clear and the impact of radiation will be direct. People intending to view the eclipse are advised not to look at the sun directly. The ultraviolet radiation from the sun can burn the retina which can cause permanent impairment or even blindness.