3 Indian soldiers killed in LOC fire exchange

Pakistan’s army has said Indian troops fired across the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, killing Indian soldiers and bringing the death toll to three in less than 24 hours.

Two Pakistani Jawans, Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan also sacrificed their lives after a cross-border exchange of fire in the disputed region, prompting a denial by New Delhi that there were fatalities among its forces.

“Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat”, ISPR said in a twitter post.