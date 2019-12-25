LHC judges hearing Maryam’s ECL plea won’t be available for today’s hearing

The Lahore High Court (LHC) bench seized with the hearing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from the no-fly list won’t be available for the next hearing scheduled for today. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, who heads the division bench, has gone on winter vacation, whereas Justice Anwarul Haq, a member of the bench, too won’t be available during this period. No special bench has been formed yet to take up the petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter on the scheduled date in absence of these judges. The case may likely be referred to the benches hearing urgent cases or adjourned until after the vacation. Earlier, on Dec 23, the bench had adjourned the plea of Maryam Nawaz seeking to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) till December 26. Amjad Pervez in his arguments had said the name of her client was placed on the ECL without affording her an opportunity of a fair hearing.